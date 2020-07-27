July 27 (UPI) --

Sandra Bullock spent her 56th birthday with celebrity pals Jennifer Aniston and Sarah Paulson.

The actress and producer enjoyed a socially distanced outdoor celebration with Aniston, 51, Paulson, 45, Paulson's partner, actress Holland Taylor, 77, and other friends Sunday.

Aniston shared a photo on Instagram Stories that showed the group wearing masks while sitting apart on patio furniture.

"Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love," she captioned the post. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANDY WE LOVE YOU!!!"

Paulson reposted the photo on her Instagram Stories.

Bullock and Aniston are longtime friends who discussed their friendship in the March issue of Interview magazine. The pair said they were introduced by their mutual ex-boyfriend, actor Tate Donovan.

"He seems to have a type," Aniston joked of Donovan.

"Talented. Funny. Kind. Introspective, Generous," Bullock said.

In addition, Bullock praised Aniston's "extraordinary timing" and "charming" personality.

"You really have a way of pushing joy and positivity. You do that in your wok, but you also do it so effortlessly with everyone you allow into your home and into your life," she said. "Anyone who has the honor of being in your home and in your life doesn't want to leave because it's safe, it's emotional, it's joyous."

Bullock last starred in the Netflix film Bird Box. She will play a parolee in a new film directed by Nora Fingscheidt for Netflix.