July 27 (UPI) -- Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign celebrated 15 years together on Instagram.

Laign, on Sunday, posted a photo of the gift she received from Robin, a collage collecting 15 photos from each year of their relationship.

Advertisement

Roberts reposted what Laign uploaded and wrote to show her Instagram followers.

"Fifteen years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel...twice. Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner," Laign said in a lengthy note.

"Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life. I drive you crazy....I know which is why I love you even more to this day. You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know," Laign continued.

"Beautiful.....absolutely beautiful. I love you with all my heart.....boo boo. Happy 15th anniversary!" she continued.

Roberts, on her Instagram story, displayed how she also made Laign a gluten-free yellow cake with chocolate frosting and a set of personalized champagne glasses.

"Gift for 15 years is crystal....Soooo...personalized crystal champagne glasses...Robin & Amber. July 26, 2006," Roberts said on her story.