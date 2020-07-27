Meek Mill announced on Twitter in a now-deleted post that he and girlfriend Milan Harris have called it quits. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Meek Mill announced on Twitter that he has split from his girlfriend Milan Harris.

"We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents...we still have mad love for eachother but we both came to a understanding!" the rapper said on Sunday in a now-deleted tweet.

"I made a lot of paper last year everything got different with a lot of people I helped so I gotta revaluate myself! It will happen to anybody with success & power grow, stay strong and move forward!" he said in a follow-up tweet that was also deleted.

Mill, 33, and Harris, 30, share a son together that was born in May.

The pair have not announced the baby's name. Mill is also the father of two other sons, Rihmeek and Murad, from previous relationships.

"I'd never address my private life, publicly but I just felt the need to say. Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor," Harris said on Instagram.

Taylor, 26, was killed in her bed by officers during a raid. Taylor was a certified medical technician, had no criminal history and was not the subject of the raid.