July 27 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez is feeling grateful on her fiancé Alex Rodriguez's 45th birthday.
The 51-year-old singer and actress voiced her love for Rodriguez, a retired MLB baseball player, on Instagram while celebrating his birthday Monday.
Lopez shared a video montage featuring childhood photos of Rodriguez and pictures from throughout their relationship.
"You are on TV right now and I'm sitting here in the studio watching you and thinking about how I only want to be right here with you... laughing and joking and enjoying life together... whatever that is, wherever that is... doesn't matter. That's the blessing I have in you... happy birthday 13," she captioned the post, referencing Rodriguez's jersey number while playing for the New York Yankees.
The tribute came just days after Lopez celebrated her 51st birthday. Rodriguez wished Lopez a happy birthday Friday on Instagram.
"Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration," he said. "I'm so proud of you. I love you so much!"
Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019 after two years of dating. Lopez has 12-year-old twins, daughter Emme and son Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.
Lopez and Rodriguez spent their weekend at a beach with their children and friends, including White Sox pitcher Nick Silva. Rodriguez shared a group photo Saturday on Instagram.
"Perfect Saturday," he wrote.
Lopez shared a photo from the outing on her own account.
"Exactly where we need to be..." she wrote.
Lopez and Rodriguez have delayed their wedding due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Lopez said on Today in May that she is "a little heartbroken" over the change of plans.
Moments from Jennifer Lopez's career
Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the MTV Movie Awards
in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 30, 1998. Lopez was nominated for Best Female Performance and Best Kiss for "Out of Sight." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lopez, the grand marshall of the Puerto Rican Day Parade, waves to the crowd as she rides up Fifth Avenue on June 13, 1999 in New York City. Lopez has Puerto Rican heritage, but was born in the Bronx in New York City. Photo by Hayden Roger Celestin/UPI | License Photo
Lopez performs at the USA vs. China women's World Cup soccer game on July 10, 1999 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Lopez poses after the Grammy Awards
on February 23, 2000 in Los Angeles. Lopez was nominated for Best Dance Recording for "Waiting for Tonight." Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Lopez (L), and then boyfriend Sean "Puffy" Combs, arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 7, 2000. Lopez won
Best Dance Video for "Waiting for Tonight." Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Lopez attends the premiere of "The Wedding Planner" in Culver City, Calif., on January 23, 2001. Lopez plays Mary Fiore in the film. She became the first
female artist to have the No. 1 movie ("The Wedding Planner") and the No. 1 album ("J. Lo") in one week. Photo by Russs Einhorn/Star Max/UPI | License Photo
Lopez, with her then boyfriend and dancer Cris Judd (R), performs live on "Today" on July 13, 2001 in New York City. Lopez and Judd got married
later that year and divorced in 2003. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Lopez poses at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 29, 2002. Lopez won
Best Hip-Hop Video for "I'm Real (Murder Remix)." Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Lopez poses at the premiere of her new film "Shall We Dance" on October 5, 2004 in New York City. Lopez plays
Paulina in the film. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Lopez (L), and then boyfriend Marc Anthony, arrive on the red carpet for the Latin Billboard Awards in Miami on April 28, 2004. The couple got married
later that year. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Designer Lopez acknowledges the applause after showing her 2005 Fall/Winter collection on February 11, 2005 at Olympus Fashion Week in New York City. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Lopez arrives at the premiere of her new film "Monster-in-Law" in Los Angeles on April 29, 2005. Lopez plays
Charlie in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lopez, and then husband Anthony, listen as the national anthem is sung before the start of the New York Met's game against the New York Yankees on May 21, 2005 in New York City. Anthony threw the ceremonial opening pitch. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Lopez (L) poses with Shakila Sarajulldin, honoree from Afghanistan, at the United Nations dinner awards gala to honor Unsung Heroes of Poverty Eradication on November 8, 2005. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Lopez (L) arrives with Anthony at the Women in Film Crystal and Lucy Awards in Los Angeles on June 6, 2006. Lopez was honored
with the Crystal Award for Charity Work for devoting her talent, time and resources for the good of her community. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lopez (R) and Anthony arrive at Madonna and Gucci's A Night to Benefit Raising Malawi and UNICEF Gala at the United Nations in New York City on February 6, 2008. Lopez was pregnant
with twins. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., (L), Anthony, Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y. and Lopez share a laugh as they speak to the media prior to a meeting with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on September 16, 2009. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Lopez arrives at the premiere for "The Back-up Plan" with Anthony and Nubbins the dog in Los Angeles on April 21, 2010. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lopez (L) and Anthony arrive on the red carpet before the World Music Awards in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on May 17, 2010. The award show raised funds to open an orphanage in earthquake-ravaged Haiti. Lopez won Outstanding Contribution to the Arts. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Lopez appears backstage after winning
Favorite Latin Artist during the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 20, 2011. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lopez attends the premiere of "What to Expect When You're Expecting" in Los Angeles on May 14, 2012. Lopez plays Holly in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lopez performs live on stage as part of her Dance Again world tour on October 22, 2012 in London on October 22, 2012. Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo
Lopez performs a tribute
to legendary singer Celia Cruz at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 24, 2013. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lopez (L) and then boyfriend, dancer Casper Smart, arrive at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2013. The couple started dating in 2011 and had an on-off relationship until 2016
. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lopez holds a replica plaque during an unveiling ceremony
honoring her with the 2,500th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on June 20, 2013. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lopez attends the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2014. Lopez was honored
with the GLAAD Vanguard Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lopez received the first
Icon Award during the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 18, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lopez arrives for the MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles on April 12, 2015. Lopez won
Best Scared-As-[Expletive] Performance for "The Boy Next Door." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lopez arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in New York City on May 4, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lopez performs
on "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on July 11, 2016. For the first time, Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda performed their new duet "Love Make the World Go Round" benefitting the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lopez, the voice of Shira in "Ice Age: Collision Course," attends
the premiere in Los Angeles on July 16, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lopez (L) is seen introducing presidential candidate Hillary Clinton before her GOTV performance at a rally in Miami on October 29, 2016. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Lopez won
Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress for "Shades of Blue" during the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 18, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lopez accepts an award during the Billboard Latin Music Awards and Show in Miami on April 27, 2017. Lopez won
Social Artist of the Year and Telemundo Star Award. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Honoree Lopez arrives on the red carpet as Time celebrates its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world at the Time 100
Gala on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Former New York Yankees baseball shortstop Alex Rodriguez (L) and Lopez arrive on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20, 2018. Lopez was honored
with the Video Vanguard Award. Rodriguez and Lopez started dating in 2017. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
CFDA Fashion Icon Award recipient
Lopez (L) and Rodriguez arrive on the red carpet at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on June 3, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lopez performs
at the iHeartRadio 2019 Fiesta Latina concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on November 2, 2019. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Lopez was nominated
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in "Hustlers" at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 5, 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lopez was nominated
for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role for her role in "Hustlers" the SAG Awards held in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lopez headlined the halftime show
with Shakira during Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on February 2, 2020. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Lopez attends the Independent Spirit Awards
in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 8, 2020. Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo