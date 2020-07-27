Jennifer Lopez (L) and Alex Rodriguez attend the Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Lopez (R) and Alex Rodriguez attend the Golden Globe Awards in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Lopez (L), voiced her love for Alex Rodriguez on his birthday, days after the couple celebrated Lopez's own birthday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez is feeling grateful on her fiancé Alex Rodriguez's 45th birthday.

The 51-year-old singer and actress voiced her love for Rodriguez, a retired MLB baseball player, on Instagram while celebrating his birthday Monday.

Advertisement

Lopez shared a video montage featuring childhood photos of Rodriguez and pictures from throughout their relationship.

"You are on TV right now and I'm sitting here in the studio watching you and thinking about how I only want to be right here with you... laughing and joking and enjoying life together... whatever that is, wherever that is... doesn't matter. That's the blessing I have in you... happy birthday 13," she captioned the post, referencing Rodriguez's jersey number while playing for the New York Yankees.

The tribute came just days after Lopez celebrated her 51st birthday. Rodriguez wished Lopez a happy birthday Friday on Instagram.

"Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration," he said. "I'm so proud of you. I love you so much!"

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019 after two years of dating. Lopez has 12-year-old twins, daughter Emme and son Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

Advertisement

Lopez and Rodriguez spent their weekend at a beach with their children and friends, including White Sox pitcher Nick Silva. Rodriguez shared a group photo Saturday on Instagram.

"Perfect Saturday," he wrote.

Lopez shared a photo from the outing on her own account.

"Exactly where we need to be..." she wrote.

Lopez and Rodriguez have delayed their wedding due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Lopez said on Today in May that she is "a little heartbroken" over the change of plans.