President George W. Bush (R) presents Olivia De Havilland with the 2008 National Medals of Arts at the White House in 2008. She died this weekend at age 104. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Gone with the Wind and The Heiress star Olivia de Havilland, one of the last luminaries from Hollywood's Golden Age, died in Paris at age 104.

The two-time, Oscar-winning actress died in her sleep at home in Paris.

Advertisement

"Last night, the world lost an international treasure, and I lost a dear friend and beloved client," De Havilland's former lawyer Suzelle M. Smith said in a statement.

De Havilland's other credits include To Each His Own, The Snake Pit, Hold Back the Dawn, Captain Blood, The Adventures of Robin Hood, Hold Back the Dawn, To Each His Own, Lady in a Cage, Hush, Hush Sweet Charlotte and The Fifth Musketeer. Her last major role was in 2009's I Remember When I Paint.

Born to British parents in Tokyo, she was the older sister of actress Joan Fontaine, who died in 2013. She was 96.