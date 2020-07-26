President George W. Bush (R) presents Olivia De Havilland with the 2008 National Medals of Arts at the White House in 2008. She died this weekend at age 104. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Gone with the Wind and The Heiress star Olivia de Havilland, one of the last luminaries from Hollywood's Golden Age, died in Paris at age 104.

The two-time, Oscar-winning actress died in her sleep at home in Paris.

Advertisement "To Each His Own," "The Heiress," "Gone with the Wind" and so many others. A two-time Best Actress Oscar winner, Olivia de Havilland was a mainstay of Hollywood's Golden Age and an immeasurable talent. Here's to a true legend of our industry. pic.twitter.com/VYMMNknh4v- The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 26, 2020

"Last night, the world lost an international treasure, and I lost a dear friend and beloved client," De Havilland's former lawyer Suzelle M. Smith said in a statement.

De Havilland's other credits include To Each His Own, The Snake Pit, Hold Back the Dawn, Captain Blood, The Adventures of Robin Hood, Dodge City, The Charge of the Light Brigade, Hold Back the Dawn, To Each His Own, Lady in a Cage, Hush, Hush Sweet Charlotte and The Fifth Musketeer. For the last few decades she has stayed out of the spotlight, with her last major role in 1988's The Woman He Loved.

Born to British parents in Tokyo, she was the older sister of actress Joan Fontaine, who died in 2013. She was 96.

The siblings had a famously contentious rivalry.

In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected de Havilland's petition to review the dismissal of her lawsuit against FX for its series Feud: Bette and Joan.

De Havilland sued the cable TV network in July 2017 stating that Feud's showrunners used her name and image without permission or compensation and negatively and inaccurately portrayed her as a gossip monger.

Catherine Zeta-Jones played de Havilland in the series that depicted the battle between actresses Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange)