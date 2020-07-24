July 24 (UPI) -- The Season 5 finale of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Netflix movie sequel The Kissing Booth 2 and the fourth and final season of HBO's Room 104, are just some of the entertainment options available this weekend as viewers stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Rosemund Pike portrays real-life scientist Marie Curie who won the Nobel Peace Prize in Amazon's Radioactive, Alison Brie and Dan Stevens have their weekend vacation ruined in thriller The Rental and Jim Gaffigan releases a two-part stand-up comedy special on Amazon.

Here's a rundown of films, TV shows and concerts that will be released this weekend.

Films

'The Kissing Booth 2' -- Netflix

Joey King and Jacob Elordi are back as Elle and Noah in Netflix's The Kissing Booth 2, which comes to the streaming service on Friday. Elle and Noah are struggling with their long-distance relationship, while Elle and her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), re-open the Kissing Booth at school.

'Most Wanted' -- VOD

Josh Hartnett stars as Globe and Mail reporter Victor Malarek who exposes the truth behind a drug bust orchestrated by dirty cops in Most Wanted, which comes to video-on-demand services and select theaters on Friday. Jim Gaffigan and Antoine Olivier Pilon also star in the film, which is inspired by a true story.

'Radioactive' -- Amazon

Rosamund Pike stars as Nobel Prize-winning scientist Marie Curie in Radioactive, which comes to Amazon Prime on Friday. The film, from director Marjane Satrapi, chronicles Curie's scientific achievements and also stars Sam Riley, Aneurin Barnard and Anya Taylor-Joy.

'The Rental' -- VOD

Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White and Toby Huss star in this thriller from director Dave Franco, that is coming to video-on-demand services on Friday. Two couples rent out a vacation home with their planned weekend quickly turning sinister once hidden cameras are discovered.

TV

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 5 finale -- VH1

The fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars comes to a close Friday on VH1 at 8 p.m. EDT. Contestants Jujubee, Shea Coulee and Miz Cracker are the top three and a winner will be crowned. Todrick Hall will serve as a special guest judge, alongside RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley.

'Room 104' Season 4 -- HBO

The fourth and final season of anthology series Room 104 premieres Friday on HBO at 11 p.m. EDT. The series, from Mark and Jay Duplass, is set in a single hotel room with each episode exploring a different story and new characters.

'WWE SmackDown' -- Fox

The fallout from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules continues Friday on WWE SmackDown, at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox. Heated rivals Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will face off in a Bar Fight, which promises to be a brutal contest.

'Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist' -- Amazon

Jim Gaffigan presents a new two-part stand-up comedy special, which arrives on Amazon Prime on Friday. Gaffigan performs in Canada and Spain, telling jokes specific to each area.

'Wynonna Earp' Season 4 -- Syfy

Syfy's Wynonna Earp returns for Season 4 on Friday at 10 p.m. EDT. Melanie Scrofano is back as the great great-granddaughter of Wyatt Earp to battle demons and other supernatural creatures using her unique abilities and weapons.

Music

Tomorrowland Around the World concert -- Tomorrowland.com

Katy Perry, Steve Aoki, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Afrojack, Nervo and more will perform at the Tomorrowland virtual music festival, which takes place over two days on Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. EDT at Tomorrowland.com. Perry will perform her greatest hits and new music from her upcoming album, Smile.