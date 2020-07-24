July 24 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter is back with a new single.

The 21-year-old singer and actress released the song "Let Me Move You" on Friday.

In "Let Me Move You," Carpenter sings about letting go of the past and pursuing her dreams with a special dance partner.

"One, two, three, come with me / We can work it differently / One, two, three, and dance with me tonight / And maybe all our dreams are coming true / And, baby, I can feel you feel it too," she sings.

Carpenter recorded "Let Me Move You" for her forthcoming Netflix movie, the dance comedy Work It. The film follows Quinn Ackerman (Carpenter), a high school senior who forms a dance team in the hope of impressing Duke University.

Carpenter shared a promo for "Let Me Move You" on Instagram featuring footage from the film.

Netflix previously released a trailer for Work It that shows Quinn learning to dance ahead of a big competition. The movie is directed by Laura Terruso and co-stars Liza Koshy, Jordan Fisher, Keiynan Lonsdale, Drew Ray Tanner and Michelle Buteau.

Work It premieres Aug. 7 on Netflix.

Carpenter is known for the singles "Thumbs," "Alien" with Jonas Blue, "Almost Love" and "Sue Me." She released her fourth studio album, Singular: Act II, in July 2019, and the new single "Honeymoon Fades" in February.

As an actress, Carpenter is known for playing Maya Hart on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World.