Former San Francisco Giants player Barry Bonds acknowledges the fans during a ceremony to retire his jersey at AT&T Park in San Francisco on August 11, 2018. He turns 56 on July 24. File Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/UPI | License Photo

Kristin Chenoweth arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 14 in New York City. She turns 52 on July 24. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo