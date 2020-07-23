July 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Pope Clement XI in 1649
-- Detective novelist Raymond Chandler in 1888
-- Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie in 1892
-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy in 1936 (age 84)
-- Actor Ronny Cox in 1938 (age 82)
-- Talk show host Don Imus in 1940 (age 80)
-- Drummer Dino Danelli in 1944 (age 76)
-- Drummer John Rutsey in 1952
-- Actor Edie McClurg in 1945 (age 75)
-- Musician David Essex in 1947 (age 73)
-- Dutch film director Theo van Gogh in 1957
-- Actor Woody Harrelson in 1961 (age 59)
-- Actor Eriq La Salle in 1962 (age 58)
-- Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman in 1967
-- Guitarist Slash, born Saul Hudson, in 1965 (age 55)
-- Singer Alison Krauss in 1971 (age 49)
-- Actor Marlon Wayans in 1972 (age 48)
-- Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky in 1973 (age 47)
-- Singer Michelle Williams in 1980 (age 40)
-- Actor Paul Wesley in 1982 (age 38)
-- Actor Daniel Radcliffe in 1989 (age 31)
-- Country singer Danielle Bradbery in 1996 (age 24)