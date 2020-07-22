July 5 (UPI) -- Orlando Bloom is paying tribute to his late dog Mighty with a new tattoo.
The 43-year-old actor unveiled a tattoo in honor of Mighty, one of his dogs with his fiancée, singer Katy Perry, Tuesday on Instagram while announcing the pup's death.
Mighty, the brother of Bloom and Perry's dog Nugget, had been missing for several days. Bloom got Mighty's name and a heart with an ace of spades tattooed over his heart.
"Mighty's on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar," Bloom captioned the post.
"I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing..." he said. "I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well."
Bloom said Mighty taught him that "love is eternal" and the "true meaning of devotion."
"I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. It was a soul connection for sure," he said. "I'm sorry. I love you."
Perry confirmed the news in a post on her own account.
"We'll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget's brother so much. Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts #ripmighty," she wrote.
Model Cara Delevingne and actresses Jennifer Aniston and Cynthia Erivo were among those to send love to Bloom and Perry in the comments.
"The tears won't stop," Aniston wrote. "I'm so so so deeply sorry my friend. I love you."
"Oh no!! Gutted!!! Love to you!!!" Erivo said.
Bloom announced last week that Mighty was missing. He said in an emotional post Sunday that the experience was "a waking nightmare."
"I don't recall a time in my life where I've been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare," the actor wrote.
"I feel powerless... maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times," he said.
Bloom said in a 2017 interview with Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1 that he got Mighty for Flynn, his now 9-year-old son with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.
Bloom and Perry got engaged in February 2019 and are expecting their first child together, a baby girl.
