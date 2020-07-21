July 21 (UPI) -- Developer Psyonix announced on Tuesday that its popular online multiplayer game Rocket League, will be going free-to-play this summer.

Rocket League involves two teams facing off in a soccer-like game using cars. The cars can rocket-boost into the air and are used to bump giant balls into goals.

The competitive game was launched in July 2015 and is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Psyonix will announce the free-to-play launch date at a later time.

Rocket League will launch on the Epic Games Store on PC when it goes free-to-play. Psyonix, in a blog post, noted that Rocket League's gameplay will remain the same but that tournaments and challenges will be revamped.

Rocket League will no longer be available for download through Steam on PC once it becomes free-to-play. Players who own the game on Steam, however, will still be able to play.

The free-to-play update will introduce cross-platform progression to the game, allowing players able to carry over their progress made in the title to any platform.

Psyonix will also be rewarding players who played Rocket League before the free-to-play update with legacy status and a number of cosmetic items.