Comedian Jay Mohr, whose latest special, "American Treasure," releases Tuesday on the Comedy Dynamics network, said he believes stand-up comedy will survive the test of time because "people are always going to want to feel better." Photo courtesy of Comedy Dynamics

Comedian Jay Mohr, whose latest special, "American Treasure," releases Tuesday on the Comedy Dynamics network, said his "life's purpose" is to "separate people from concern." Photo courtesy of Comedy Dynamics

July 21 (UPI) -- Comedian Jay Mohr's new show, American Treasure, marks his first stand-up special in five years -- and the first since his approach to comedy underwent "a revolutionary change."

Mohr, 49, who rose to fame with roles in films that included Jerry Maguire, Suicide Kings, Small Soldiers and Picture Perfect, told UPI in a recent interview that his comedic "approach had a revolutionary change about six years ago."

Advertisement

"I decided everything I'm going to say on stage has already happened to me, or will happen to me," Mohr said. "It's just living life is absurd, and the things we experience with other people -- it's crazy-making."

Mohr said he decided that made-up anecdotes were not necessary for his stand-up.

"To sit down and write a joke, I realized, is a construct that's not truthful. I could write a joke about watching Turner and Hooch -- but I wasn't, it's a stupid thing, the crowd knows it's a bit, it's a game," he said.

"But if I share things that I lived and experienced, if they don't laugh, it doesn't matter, because I'm sharing a story. And then I move on to the next story."

The 'race' and the 'cruise'

Mohr said the change in the nature of his comedy coincided with a decision to put greater emphasis on his mental health and to maintain his sobriety.

"Being transparent and honest has made the audience pretty uncomfortable at times, but it was rewarding for everybody, and they kept coming back," he said.

Advertisement

"I was on to something, so I stayed that way. So I'm no longer writing jokes, I'm sharing stories. I guess that's the word ... I'm sharing with [the audience]."

He said the work he has done on his mental health in recent years makes American Treasure feel like a major development in his career.

"This is a big deal for me, I've had to get well, and this special is when I was well for the first time," he said.

Mohr, who will turn 50 in August, said as he approaches that milestone age that he feels like he is entering a second stage in his life and his career. He said the first period of his life felt "like a race," and the period he is entering now is the ensuing "cruise."

"The whole first part of my life is, 'I gotta get there, I gotta get there, I gotta get there.' Then you realize you've been there for over a decade, and you sort of take your foot off the gas. You don't hit the brakes. You just let it cruise to a stop. You just relax, because you're there. Enjoy the island. You're on it."

Mohr, who also works as a life coach, a wrestling coach at Palisades High School in Los Angeles and is preparing a book of poetry, said stand-up comedy isn't just a job to which he he comes back -- it's his identity.

"I am a stand-up comedian. I was born a stand-up comedian. It's all I know. ... I can't put it down. I think that way all the time," he said.

Advertisement

"I get to go someplace cold when it's too hot out, and I get to make people feel good, and that's really my life's purpose, to separate people from concern."

'Stand-up comedy is never going anywhere'

The veteran performer said that despite changes mandated by the coronavirus pandemic, stand-up comedy will continue as an art form.

"Stand-up comedy is never going anywhere, because we all already have it inside of us," he said. "You walk into a room, you leave two hours later and you feel fantastic and exhausted. That's the only job where you're given emotions."

He said comedians always will find a way to perform, and audiences will always follow, because "people are always going to want to feel better."

"If you're a stand-up comedian, you do it while you're waiting in line at Chuck E Cheese for your kid's party. Like, you don't care, you'll just do it, for free or for money. It will be fine."

He said some aspects of the business, especially live comedy clubs, have seen large-scale impacts from the pandemic.

"The clubs are really suffering, and I don't know how many clubs, but many will never open again," Mohr said. "You've got to keep in mind a comedy club is a bar. But a bar doesn't have to spend $20,000 for Mr. X, the international headliner, to come in for five shows.

"The bar just opens the door and the drunks pile in. Nobody goes to a comedy club in the daytime to get drunk -- they should, but they don't."

Advertisement

Jay Mohr: American Treasure is out Tuesday via the Comedy Dynamics network on platforms that include Comcast, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, Apple TV, Dish, Google Play, DirecTV, Vimeo and YouTube. The corresponding audio album is due out Friday.