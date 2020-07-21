July 21 (UPI) -- Andy Cohen says his toddler son, Benjamin, is "so great" and "so fun."

The 52-year-old television personality and producer discussed Ben, 17 months, during Monday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Cohen has been filming his talk show, Watch What Happens Live, from home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He said it's been "so great" to spend more time with his son.

"I truly get to put him to bed and wake him up every morning and I'm with him," Cohen said. "We have activities in the morning, and we're together so much."

When asked about their activities, Cohen said he and Ben enjoy going to the dump in Sag Harbor.

"Oh my gosh. We throw rocks in the water. We go to the dump," he said. "One of my favorite things to do is go to the dump in Sag Harbor, the town dump. There's always giveaways there, and I sort my stuff. I feel very accomplished. He seems to love it."

Cohen showed off a copy of Sally Jesse Raphael's book Unconventional Success that he got at the dump before praising his son.

"He's so great, and he's so fun," he said. "Such a good boy."

Cohen shared a video on Instagram in June of Ben giving a kiss to a doll in Cohen's likeness.

"OMG. Thanks for the doll @cyguy83! I'm so glad Ben still recognizes me in a suit," he captioned the post.

Cohen welcomed Ben via surrogate in February 2019. He later said on Today that his road to fatherhood was a "complicated and challenging" experience.