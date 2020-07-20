July 20 (UPI) -- The Fiend returned for the first time since April as Bray Wyatt battled Universal Champion Bran Strowman in a Swamp Fight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

The Swamp Fight was the main event on Sunday and was filmed cinematically. Strowman drove out to the Wyatt Family Swamp where Wyatt was waiting for him while sitting in a rocking chair.

Wyatt disappeared and had Strowman fight off a number of masked men until he was taken out by a vision of his former self when Strowman was a part of the Wyatt Family.

Strowman woke up chained to a rocking chair where he sat as Wyatt had a snake bite him. The champ, after waking up, saw visions of his friend Alexa Bliss in the form of Sister Abigail.

Wyatt later attacked Strowman and submerged him in the swamp. The Monster Among Men was able to fight off Wyatt and appeared to have defeated The Eater of Worlds. Wyatt then came back and dragged Strowman back into the swamp with the Mandible Claw.

The Fiend emerged from the swamp at the end and starred into the camera as Wyatt could be heard laughing. The Fiend was last seen at WrestleMania 36 when he defeated John Cena in a Firefly Funhouse match.

The Raw Women's Championship match between Asuka and Sasha Banks ended in controversy as no official winner was declared.

Asuka, who was joined by her tag team partner Kairi Sane, had placed Banks into the Asuka Lock and caused her to tap out. The referee, however, couldn't see it as Banks' partner Bayley distracted him.

Asuka would try to use her green mist to blind Banks but she missed, and sprayed the referee in the face instead. Bayley then took down Asuka with her Women's Tag Team Championship belt and put on the referee's shirt.

Bayley proceeded to count a pinfall victory for Banks over Asuka and unofficially declared her the winner. Banks and Bayley then stole the Raw Women's Championship and left the arena.

Banks had helped Bayley retain her SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross earlier in the night by giving Bayley her hand jewelry to use as a weapon.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defended his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler who waited until right before the match was going to start to announce the stipulation.

Ziggler was granted the ability to announce the stipulation by McIntyre weeks ago. The Showoff declared that he was allowed to compete under Extreme Rules but that McIntyre would have to wrestle without being able to break any rules. Ziggler also said that if McIntyre was counted out or disqualified, that he would lose the WWE Championship.

Ziggler took full advantage of being able to compete under Extreme Rules and punished McIntyre with steel chairs and even drove the champ through a table.

McIntyre endured all the punishment and as Ziggler got ready to deliver a Superkick, responded with a sudden Claymore to win the match and remain WWE Champion.

Other moments from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules included Kevin Owens defeating Murphy during the kickoff show; Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defeating The New Day in a Tables match to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions; MVP declaring himself the new United States Champion after Apollo Crews was unable to compete due to injury; and Seth Rollins defeating Rey Mysterio in an Eye for an Eye match.

Rollins defeated Mysterio has he drove the high-flyer's face into the sharp end of the steel steps. The referee called for the bell after Mysterio's eye became injured. Rollins, after seeing the damage he inflicted, threw up.