July 20 (UPI) -- Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin say their relationship is stronger than ever, four years after Caussin's affairs.

Caussin, 33, a former NFL player, said Monday on Kramer's Instagram Stories that it was the four-year anniversary of "discovery day" -- the day Kramer learned Caussin was cheating.

"It was a life-changing, really bad day, obviously, for both of us, but we were able to lean into each other and connect over it and have gratitude for where we are at now compared to four years ago," Caussin said.

Kramer, 36, a singer and actress known for One Tree Hill, reflected on their growth as a couple on Instagram.

"Holy hell was 4 years ago the worst day of both of our lives and damn did our world literally explode. But last night was the first time on this day that we were closer than ever," she said. "Sure, there were some tears but the connection was stronger than it's ever been.

"I'm so thankful for the way Mike leaned in with empathy. That makes all the difference," Kramer added.

Kramer and Caussin married in May 2015 and have two children, daughter Jolie Rae, 4, and son Jace Joseph, 19 months. The couple renewed their wedding vows in December 2017 after separating in 2016 due to Caussin's affairs.

Caussin said on Kramer's Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast in March 2019 that he was struggling with a sex addiction. He confirmed he spent 60 days in rehab in 2016 and said he's been in a 12-step program for sex addiction since.

"For me, I realized a lot of things throughout my life that sex and sexual acting out was my addictive behavior, and that's where I went to hide my feelings, to run away from reality, and that was my drug," Caussin said.

"I spent essentially 29 years thinking or living a different way. Then all of the sudden, you shock your system, you say no, you're actually supposed to think of things this way," he added.

Caussin celebrated his first year of "sobriety" in March 2019.

Kramer played Alex Dupre on One Tree Hill. She competed in Dancing with the Stars Season 23 in 2016.