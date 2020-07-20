July 20 (UPI) -- Fleabag alum Andrew Scott will star in the upcoming play Three Kings.

London's Old Vic theater announced Monday that it will live stream the new play as part of its "Old Vic: In Camera" series.

Three Kings hails from Stephen Beresford, who wrote the play for Scott. The story centers on a man, Patrick, who reflects on how an encounter with his absent father as an 8-year-old sets him the challenge of 'The Three Kings.'

"By turns, hilarious and heartbreaking, Three Kings is about fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships," an official synopsis reads.

Three Kings will be performed with no audience due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The play will stream from the Old Vic for five performances July 29 to Aug. 1.

The Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus will direct the play.

"I am hugely grateful to Stephen for writing this play specially for the 'Old Vic: In Camera' series and to Andrew for agreeing to perform it," Warchus said in a statement. "Their generous support of The Old Vic at this critical time and their spirit of adventure in joining us in this crucial fundraising experiment is enormously appreciated."

Scott is known for playing the "Hot Priest" on Fleabag. He also portrayed Jim Moriarty on the BBC series Sherlock.