Josh Holloway appears backstage during the 42nd annual People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on January 6, 2016. The actor turns 51 on July 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gisele Bundchen arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in New York City on May 7, 2018. The model turns 40 on July 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Macedonian leader Alexander the Great in 356 B.C.

-- Italian poet Petrarch in 1304

-- Pope Innocent IX in 1519

-- Austrian monk/pioneering botanist Gregor Johann Mendel in 1822

-- New Zealand explorer Edmund Hillary, who in 1953 reached the summit of Mount Everest, in 1919

-- Actor Sally Ann Howes in 1930 (age 90)

-- South Korean artist Nam June Paik in 1932

-- Author Cormac McCarthy in 1933 (age 87)

-- Barbara Mikulski, D-Md., the longest serving woman in U.S. Congress history, in 1936 (age 84)

-- Actor Diana Rigg in 1938 (age 82)

-- Actor Natalie Wood in 1938

-- American artist Judy Chicago in 1939 (age 81)

-- Singer Kim Carnes in 1945 (age 75)

-- Guitarist Carlos Santana in 1947 (age 73)

-- Actor Donna Dixon in 1957 (age 63)

-- Rock singer Chris Cornell in 1964

-- Actor Josh Holloway in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor Sandra Oh in 1971 (age 49)

-- Actor Omar Epps in 1973 (age 47)

-- Actor Judy Greer in 1975 (age 45)

-- Hockey player Pavel Datsyuk in 1978 (age 42)

-- Model Gisele Bundchen in 1980 (age 40)

-- Actor John Francis Daley in 1985 (age 35)

-- Actor Osric Chau in 1986 (age 34)

-- Dancer/Julianne Hough in 1988 (age 32)

-- Actor Alycia Debnam-Carey in 1993 (age 27)

-- U.S. Olympic figure skater Maia Shibutani in 1994 (age 26)