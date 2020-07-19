July 19 (UPI) -- Britain's royal family shared two photos from the wedding of Princess Beatrice, Queen Elizabeth II's daughter, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

"The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July," the photos by Benjamin Wheeler were captioned in Saturday's post.

"Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family. The happy couple are pictured with Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen. The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947."

One image shows the newlyweds outside the chapel socially distancing with the queen and her husband, Prince Philip, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Another shows the bride and groom standing close together in front of an enormous floral arch.

Beatrice is the 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. She is the elder sister of Princess Eugenie and a cousin to Prince William and Prince Harry.

Beatrice and Mozzi, who got engaged in September, initially planned to marry May 29 at the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace, but changed their plans due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.