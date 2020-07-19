July 19 (UPI) -- Japanese actor and musician Haruma Miura has died at age 30.

Miura's manager discovered the former Brash Brats singer unresponsive in his Tokyo home Saturday after Miura failed to report for work.

Miura was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating his death as a possible suicide.

The star was reportedly found hanging in his home. There was a note explaining his actions at the scene.

Miura's credits include Attack on Titan, Ima ai ni yukimasu, Unfair, The Last Cinderella, Never Let Me Go, Adult School, Dying Eye, Two Weeks, The Fighter Pilot and the 2016 Japanese adaptation of the Broadway musical, Kinky Boots.

He recently worked on Brave: Gunjyo Senki and Ghost Hunt.