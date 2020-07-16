July 16 (UPI) -- WWE announced on Thursday that a new installment of its docuseries, Undertaker: The Last Ride, will be given a new installment on Sunday, titled Tales from the Deadman.

Timothy Olyphant will narrate Tales from the Deadman, which will feature the professional wrestling legend sharing more stories from his storied career alongside never-before-seen animation.

The Undertaker will discuss the origins of his character,his experience on an infamous plane ride and how he once fought with WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather over a hat.

Tales from the Deadman will air Sunday on the WWE Network following wrestling event The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

The Last Ride was thought to be finished in June when The Undertaker stated on the series that he is retiring from in-ring action.

"Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career I have no desire to get back in the ring," TheUndertaker said at the time.

"This time, the cowboy really rides away," he continued.