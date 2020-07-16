July 16 (UPI) -- Michelle Obama says her forthcoming Spotify podcast will explore "big ideas" and center on important relationships.

The former first lady, 56, shared more details about her show, The Michelle Obama Podcast, in a promo released Thursday.

Advertisement

"My hope is that this podcast can be a place for us to explore big topics together. A place to sort through the questions that we're all trying to answer," Obama said. "A place to open up and be a little vulnerable, and have some fun along the way."

Obama said she will speak to some of the people she's closest with, including her mom, her brother, friends and colleagues, in the first season. In each episode, Obama and her guests will discuss the "relationships that make us who we are."

"Sometimes that might be as personal as our relationship with ourselves, or how we navigate our health and our bodies at various points in our lives," Obama said.

"In other episodes, we'll be talking about the challenges and the joys of being a parent or a spouse. The friendships that help us through the toughest times, or the growth we experience when we lean on the colleagues and mentors around us."

Obama said the conversations will cover issues that affect all people, including the "global pandemic" and "nationwide reckoning with race."

"Most importantly, I hope this podcast sparks ideas and topics that you can open up with within your own circles," she said. "Maybe it'll inspire you to have some conversations with loved ones that you've been meaning to have."

In a press release, Spotify said the podcast will explore topics such as sibling relationships, raising children, girlfriends, women's health, mentorship and marriage. Dr. Sharon Malone, Craig Robinson, Valerie Jarett, Conan O'Brien and Michele Norris are among the special guests.

Obama and her husband president Barack Obama, announced in June 2019 that their production company, Higher Ground, would partner with Spotify to produce new exclusive podcasts. Obama's podcast is the first project to emerge from the multiyear deal.

The Michelle Obama Podcast premieres July 29.