Alexandra Shipp arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Shaft" at AMC Lincoln Square on June 10, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 29 on July 16. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Will Ferrell attends the premiere of "The House" at the TCL Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 26, 2017. The actor turns 53 on July 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include

Advertisement

-- Mary Baker Eddy, founder of the Christian Science Church, in 1821

-- Journalist/civil rights activist Ida B. Wells-Barnett in 1862

-- Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen in 1872

-- Baseball great/"Black Sox" scandal figure "Shoeless" Joe Jackson in 1887

-- Actor Percy Kilbride ("Pa Kettle") in 1888

-- First U.N. Secretary-General Trygva Lie in 1896

-- Popcorn tycoon Orville Redenbacher in 1907

-- Actor Barbara Stanwyck in 1907

-- Actor/dancer Ginger Rogers in 1911

-- Actor Corin Redgrave in 1939

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Margaret Court in 1942 (age 78)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jimmy Johnson in 1943 (age 77)

-- Playwright Tony Kushner in 1956 (age 64)

-- Irish dancer Michael Flatley in 1958 (age 62)

-- Actor Phoebe Cates in 1963 (age 57)

-- Actor Will Ferrell in 1967 (age 53)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Sanders in 1968 (age 52)

-- Actor Rain Pryor in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor Corey Feldman in 1971 (age 49)

-- Soccer player Carli Lloyd in 1982 (age 38)

-- Actor Rosa Salazar in 1985 (age 35)

-- Singer James Maslow in 1990 (age 30)

-- Actor Alexandra Shipp in 1991 (age 29)

-- Singer Luke Hemmings in 1996 (age 24)