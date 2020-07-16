July 16 (UPI) -- Dakota Fanning says Tom Cruise "went above and beyond" while celebrating her 11th birthday.

The 26-year-old actress said on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that Cruise, 58, once threw her a birthday party to remember.

Fanning turned 11 years old while filming the 2005 movie War of the Worlds with Cruise. On WWHL, she was asked to name which of her former co-stars -- Cruise, Robert DeNiro or Denzel Washington -- was the most paternal on set.

"All in their own way," she said. "I think Tom was ... well, Bob DeNiro, too. I had a birthday on both of those sets and they went above and beyond."

Fanning said Cruise and War of the Worlds director Steven Spielberg surprised her with Coldstone ice cream at her party.

"It was when Coldstone Creamery was just sort of a thing," Fanning recalled. "Tom and Steven Spielberg, they brought in the marble slab on set and had the people making the ice cream for my 11th birthday."

Fanning previously said on WWHL that Cruise has sent her a birthday gift every year since War of the Worlds.

"He has sent me a birthday gift every years since I was 11 years old," the actress said. "Beautiful gifts."

"I always think, 'Oh, when I'm 18, he'll probably stop. Oh, 21, he'll stop.' But every year. It's really kind," she added, before saying the gifts are "usually shoes."

Fanning is a former child star who appeared in such films as I Am Sam, Man on Fire and The Secret Life of Bees. She has since appeared in Ocean's 8 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and plays Sara Howard on the TNT series The Alienist.

In a new interview with Fox News, Fanning discussed how she's stayed grounded and managed to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star.

"For me, I think I just have always maintained my very pure love for what I do," she said. "And so I think I always have approached it that way, that it's supposed to be fun and it's supposed to be creative and it's supposed to excite you. And I'm still lucky that I still love what I do."