Forest Whitaker attends the premiere of "Black Panther" at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on January 29, 2018. The actor turns 59 on July 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Travis Fimmel attends the premiere of "Warcraft" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 6, 2016. The actor turns 41 on July 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Arianna Huffington arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23 in New York City. The political commentator turns 70 on July 15. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.



-- Dutch painter Rembrandt van Rijn in 1606

-- Poet Clement Clarke Moore, author of "A Visit from St. Nicholas" ("Twas the Night Before Christmas") in 1779

-- Roman Catholic nun Frances Xavier Cabrini, the first U.S. citizen to be made a saint, in 1850

-- Writer Iris Murdoch in 1919

-- Actor Patrick Wayne in 1939 (age 81)

-- Singer Linda Ronstadt in 1946 (age 74)

-- Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, prime minister of United Arab Emirates, in 1949 (age 71)

-- Political commentator Arianna Huffington in 1950 (age 70)

-- Former pro wrestler/Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura in 1951 (age 69)

-- Actor Terry O'Quinn in 1952 (age 68)

-- Rock musician Marky Ramone in 1952 (age 68)

-- Joy Division singer Ian Curtis in 1956

-- Supermodel Kim Alexis in 1960 (age 60)

-- Actor Forest Whitaker in 1961 (age 59)

-- Actor Brigitte Nielsen in 1963 (age 57)

-- TV show host Adam Savage in 1967 (age 53)

-- Actor Eddie Griffin in 1968 (age 52)

-- Actor Brian Austin Green in 1973 (age 47)

-- Actor Diane Kruger in 1976 (age 44)

-- Comedian Gabriel Iglesias in 1976 (age 44)

-- Actor Lana Parrilla in 1977 (age 43)

-- Actor Travis Fimmel in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor Taylor Kinney in 1981 (age 39)

-- Actor Aimee Carrero in 1988 (age 32)

-- Actor/singer Tristan Wilds in 1989 (age 31)

-- Actor Iain Armitage in 2008 (age 12)