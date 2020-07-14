Trevor Noah will put his "FIFA" skills to the test in "Player vs. Player with Trevor Noah," a new video gaming series on streaming service Quibi. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will put his video game skills to the test in Player vs. Player with Trevor Noah, a new Quibi series that will see the host face off against a series of guests in various games.

Noah, the self-described best non-professional FIFA player in the world, will face-off against esports professionals, popular Twitch streamers, celebrities with a stake in eports teams and other guests in a variety of games in the soccer series on various consoles, Quibi said.

The series is produced by Comedy Central Studios and Noah's Day Zero Productions, with Noah and Haroon Saleem executive producing for Day Zero Productions with Norman Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin for Mainstay Entertainment and Bob Bain for Bob Bain Productions.

The announcement comes on the heels of Noah's The Daily Show being extended by Comedy Central to 45 minutes amid the coronavirus pandemic. The show, filmed remotely, has been temporarily rebranded as The Daily Social Distancing Show.