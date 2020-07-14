"Brat Pack" actor Andrew McCarthy is writing a memoir, "BRAT: An '80s Story," to be published by Grand Central Publishing, the publisher said. File Photo by Laura Cavanaug/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Actor, director and writer Andrew McCarthy's memoir, BRAT: An '80s Story, has found a home at Grand Central Publishing, the publishing house said.

Grand Central Publishing said it acquired the North American rights to the memoir by McCarthy, who rose to fame as a member of the "Brat Pack" with roles in films including Pretty in Pink, St. Elmo's Fire, Weekend at Bernie's and Less Than Zero.

"For years people have asked me, on a near daily basis, 'What was it like back in the day?' Routinely, I'd offer up any number of stock responses. Finally I thought, 'Let's take a hard look under that rock,'" McCarthy said. "What I found surprised me, at times scared me, and finally made sense of a lot of seemingly disparate parts of my life."

Suzanne O'Neill, vice president and executive editor at Grand Central, said the book will be particularly notable to the generation who grew up with the films of the 1980s.

"Andrew McCarthy was at the center of a significant cultural moment, one that's made an indelible imprint on the hearts of so many of us who grew up in the eighties. But, in BRAT, readers are going to be delighted to discover that Andrew is so much more than a member of the Brat Pack -- he's also a gifted writer who lays himself bare on every page of this book," she said.

"He has crafted a moving, relatable, and ultimately hopeful narrative of an ambitious young person who knows what he wants in life, but who has to learn how to get out of his own way," O'Neill said.

Since the 1980s, McCarthy has become a noted travel writer with National Geographic Traveler and directed episodes of various TV shows including Orange is the New Black, Grace & Frankie, The Blacklist, New Amsterdam, Good Girls and Gossip Girl. He recently returned to acting and has been cast in upcoming seasons of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and NBC's Good Girls.