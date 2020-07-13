July 13 (UPI) -- The Middle alum Eden Sher is a married woman.

The 28-year-old actress married her fiancé, TV writer Nick Cron-DeVico, at a backyard wedding ceremony Sunday.

Advertisement

Sher shared a slideshow of photos from her wedding day on Instagram, including one of herself with her dog Peanut. She teased Cron-DeVico in the caption.

"The rumors are true................ PEANUT AND I GOT MARRIED!!!! @nickcrondevico I'm sorry you had to find out this way," Sher said.

Sher and Cron-DeVico's friend Ally Conover officiated the wedding. Sher posted additional photos on Instagram Stories.

"After many years of relationship and what seems like FOREVER of being engaged, @nickcrondevico and I got social distance hitched!!!!!" she wrote.

Sher's former The Middle co-star Jessica Marie Garcia, actresses Molly Tarlov, Nia Jervier and Lyndon Smith, and actor Adwin Brown were among those to congratulate Sher and Cron-DeVico in the comments.

"Congratulations you two!!!" Garcia wrote.

"CONGRATS EDEN!!!!!!!" Jervier added.

"Congrats my love! I need to squeeze you!!" Smith said.

Sher and Cron-DeVico got engaged in March 2019 after more than four years of dating.

Sher played Sue Heck on The Middle, which ended in May 2018 after nine seasons on ABC. She has since portrayed PJ Fields on the CW series Jane the Virgin.