Ventura County Sheriff's officials said more information on Naya Rivera's disappearance will be given at a news conference Monday afternoon. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Searchers in Southern California announced Monday they have found a body in Lake Piru, where actress Naya Rivera is believed to have drowned last week.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Monday the body had been recovered from the lake but no identity was given.

Officials are planning a news conference at 2 p.m. PDT.

Family members and volunteers have been helping search the lake where the 33-year-old actress, who starred in Glee and Devious Maids, disappeared while swimming last Wednesday. Authorities later found her 4-year-old son alone wearing a life jacket and sleeping in a boat.

Officials said Thursday they were treating the search as a recovery and the actress is presumed to be dead.

This is a developing story