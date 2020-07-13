Kate Bock appears on the cover of the 2020 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jasmine Sanders appears on the cover of the 2020 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Olivia Culpo appears on the cover of the 2020 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Actress and television personality Olivia Culpo and models Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock have landed the cover of the new Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Sports Illustrated unveiled the 2020 cover Monday on Instagram featuring Culpo, 28, Sanders, 29, and Bock, 27.

Photographer and former America's Next Top Model judge Yu Tsai photographed the trio in Bali, Indonesia, in November. Culpo, Sanders and Bock also appear on their own individual covers for the issue.

"There three women who make up the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue are inherently unique but a solidarity exists among them in terms of their ambitions, goals and what they stand for," Sports Illustrated swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day said.

Culpo, a former Miss USA and Miss Universe winner who appeared as an actress in the films American Satan and I Feel Pretty, reacted to the cover Monday on Instagram.

"WOW! I really am speechless and this still doesn't feel real. I am so grateful for every experience I have been able to have with my @si_swimsuit family," she wrote. "It's been an honor to be surrounded by so many amazing and strong women."

Bock said in a post on her own account that she "couldn't be more excited" about the issue.

"This magazine, this trip to Bali, these cover girls.... I am speechless!!! I am literally beyond words... my insides are bursting!!! I am so thrilled and proud to be representing SPORTS ILLUSTRATED as a COVER GIRL!!!!" she said.

Bock also posted a video of herself dancing while holding the issue.

"PSA: DREAMS COME TRUE!!" she wrote.

Sanders, aka Golden Barbie, was previously the Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie of the year in 2019. Bock was rookie of the year in 2013, while Culpo has appeared in the swimsuit issue for three consecutive years.