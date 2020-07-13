Idris Elba (R) and Sabrina Dhowre attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Idris Elba (L) and Sabrina Dhowre attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Idris Elba and his Green Door Pictures production company will produce new TV series and films for Apple TV+. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- British actor Idris Elba has landed a first-look deal with Apple.

The 47-year-old actor, writer, producer and DJ will produce new TV series and films for Apple TV+ via his Green Door Pictures production company.

Jay Hunt, Apple's creative director for Europe, led the deal. Hunt is the woman who originally commissioned Elba's series Luther at the BBC.

Elba founded Green Door in 2013. The company's credits include Elba's Sky One/Starz series In the Long Run and his Netflix series Turn Up Charlie. Elba and Green Door recently completed production on Ricky Staub's directorial debut, Concrete Cowboy.

Elba is known for playing Stringer Bell on The Wire and Heimdell in Thor and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He stars as the title character, John Luther, on the BBC One series Luther.

Elba said during a Zoom Q&A last week that he's pushing for a Luther film.

"I've made it very clear that I'd like to see Luther come back as a film. And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther," he said, according to Sky News.