Patrick Stewart participates in a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing him in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on January 13. The actor turns 80 on July 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ken Jeong attends the premiere of "Wonder Park" at the Regency Bruin Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on March 10, 2019. The actor turns 51 on July 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Colton Haynes arrives on the red carpet at the New York Premiere of Sony's "Rough Night" presented by SVEDKA Vodka at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 12, 2017, in New York City. The actor turns 32 on July 13. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo