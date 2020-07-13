July 13 (UPI) -- Basketball Wives star CeCe Gutierrez is a married woman.

The television personality married her fiancé, Bryon Scott, at a wedding ceremony Saturday in Los Angeles that was live streamed for their family and friends.

"Today I married the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate," Gutierrez said on Instagram.

Gutierrez wore a white mermaid-style gown from Netta BenShabu. Her mom, Edith Gutierrez, and brother, Jay Gutierrez, were among the small number of guests who attended the wedding in person.

Gutierrez said her mom performed "Ave Maria," while her brother sang "Rise Up."

"On our special day I want to thank my mother and my brother for their amazing musical talents," she said on Instagram.

Gutierrez and Scott got engaged in September 2018. The couple's original wedding plans were postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Scott said in June that he and Gutierrez would marry at a smaller wedding.

"To my rock, my love and my best friend. God had other plans for our big day and unfortunately we aren't able to celebrate the wedding of your dreams with our family and friends in the big way that we had planned," the former NBA star wrote on Instagram.

"You have been so strong, positive, and happy regardless... and that's why I love you so much," he said. "I can't wait to make you my wife in our own private way on July 11, 2020."

Gutierrez has appeared as a friend in Basketball Wives Seasons 7 and 8. The VH1 series centers on the wives and girlfriends of professional basketball players.