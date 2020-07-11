Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan, shown here at the world premier of "The Great Gatsby" in New York City in May 2013, was hospitalized Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19. UPI/John Angelillo | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Indian film actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized Saturday.

Bachchan, 77, announced his diagnosis and hospitalization on Twitter, urging those who had been in close proximity to get tested.

Advertisement T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

His 44-year-old son, Abhishek, also announced Saturday that he has tested positive.

Bachchan is one of India's best known film actors and has been involved in 200 films since his career began in the 1970s.

He has enjoyed starring roles in hit movies including Zanjeer and Sholay, and has won four National Film Awards and 15 Filmfare Awards. He also had a brief cameo in Baz Luhrmann's 2013 adaptation of The Great Gatsby.

He is also a winner of the French Legion of Honor.

Bachchan also had a brief stint in politics, having been elected as a member of India's parliament. He resigned three years later, disillusioned by a corruption scandal under then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's government.