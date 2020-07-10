July 10 (UPI) -- New films starring Charlize Theron, Tom Hanks and Andy Samberg are just some of the entertainment options available this weekend as viewers say home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Zack Efron stars in a new travel series on Netflix, Apple TV+ launches a music drama series from the team behind Broadway hit Waitress and WWE's The New Day are in action as they defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Advertisement

Here's a rundown of films, TV shows and video games that will be released this weekend.

Films

'The Old Guard' -- Netflix

Charlize Theron stars in this action film from director Gina Prince-Bythewood about a covert team of immortal mercenaries, out on Netflix Friday. KiKi Layne also stars as the group's newest recruit who must help them keep their identity a secret.

'Greyhound' -- Apple TV+

Tom Hanks leads a convoy of Allied ships during World War II in Greyhound, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Hanks also wrote the script for the film, which is directed by Aaron Schneider.

'Palm Springs' -- Hulu

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti keep reliving the same day at a Palm Springs wedding in this comedy which comes to Hulu on Friday. J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin and Peter Gallagher also star, with Max Barbakow directing.

'Money Plane' -- VOD

WWE star Adam 'Edge' Copeland is a professional thief who must rob an airborne casino in action film Money Plane, which hits video-on-demand services on Friday. Kelsey Grammer, Thomas Jane and Denise Richards also star.

'The Claudia Kishi Club' -- Netflix

Asian American creatives pay tribute to Baby-Sitters Club character Claudia Kishi in this short film that comes to Netflix on Friday. Claudia is a Japanese American character who many fans consider to be an iconic, stereotype-busting character.

TV

'Little Voice' -- Apple TV+

Brittany O'Grady is a musician chasing her dreams in this new drama series premiering Friday on Apple TV+. J.J. Abrams serves as producer on Little Voice, which is written by Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, the team behind Broadway's Waitress.

'Down to Earth' -- Netflix

Zac Efron travels the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in this new series, which launches Friday on Netflix. The pair explore healthy, sustainable ways to live on their stops.

WWE SmackDown -- Fox

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will defend their titles against Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox. Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks are also set to take on Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

P-Valley -- Starz

Starz introduces a new strip club drama series Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT. Brandee Evans, Elarica Johnson and Nicco Annan star in P-Valley, which is based on a play by Katori Hall who serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer.

Games

'Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise -- Nintendo Switch

Deadly Premonition 2, a sequel to a cult classic title from 2010, will be available for the Nintendo Switch digitally on Friday. FBI special agent Francis York Morgan returns as players track down a serial killer.