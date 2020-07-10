Idina Menzel will be a judge on Elvis Duran's upcoming "Drag Spectacular" special, along with Michelle Visage, Tituss Burgess and Cynthia Germanotta. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Idina Menzel, Drag Race's Michelle Visage, Titus Burgess and Lady Gaga's mother, Cynthia Germanotta, have joined Elvis Duran's Drag Spectacular as judges.

The Drag Spectacular will be streamed live on July 21 at 7 p.m. EDT on the official Elvis Duran Show YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The special will feature Duran and his celebrity guest judges offering commentary on the best drag performances submitted by listeners, in honor of Pride 2020.

The judges will narrow down 20 of the best drag performances to their top three during the hour-long event. The grand prize winner will then be gifted with $10,000.

Elvis Duran's Drag Spectacular will help benefit Germanotta's Born This Way Foundation and the Ali Forney Center.

"Look at this panel of judges! The foundation is set for this fun, festive event to celebrate our LGBTQ+ family Pride. The drag community has always been there to keep us entertained and amazed. Their stage my be currently 'on pause,' but we can still turn on the lights and have a show. Wig snatching time!" Duran, host of national radio program Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, said in a statement.

"I am so grateful for Elvis + the morning show's generosity in not only inviting me to participate as a judge but also benefitting Born This Way Foundation and our dear partners Ali Forney Center through this event. It is so import that even though we are physically apart, we're still able to come together virtually to celebrate Pride and our commitment to building a kinder, braver, world where everyone can be their true self. I can't wait to enjoy all the performances," Germanotta said in a statement.