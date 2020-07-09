July 9 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey officially announced her memoir on Thursday titled The Meaning of Mariah Carey, which will be released on Sept. 29.

The singer made the announcement on Twitter alongside the book's cover. Carey wrote the memoir with Michaela Angela Davis.

"It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir. I want to tell the story of the moments -- the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams, that contributed to the person I am today," Carey said in a statement posted onto the book's official website.

Carey said that the book allows her to tell things from her perspective and is unfiltered.

"Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit," she continued.

The Meaning of Mariah Carey will be published by Andy Cohen Books, an imprint at Henry Holt & Company. Pre-orders are available.