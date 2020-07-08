July 8 (UPI) -- CBS Television Studios has fired Magnum P.I. and MacGyver showrunner Peter Lenkov for allegedly creating a toxic work environment.

He also was the show-runner for Hawaii Five-0, which recently wrapped up its 10-year run.

"Peter Lenkov is no longer the executive producer overseeing MacGyver and Magnum P.I., and the studio has ended its relationship with him," a CBS TV Studios representative said in a statement.

Monica Macer is replacing Lenkov on MacGyver and Eric Guggenheim is taking over Magnum P.I.

Macer and Guggenheim were already executive producers on their respective shows.

"Our studio is committed to ensuring safe and respectful production environments," the CBS statement continued. "Over the past year, we have assigned human resource production partners to every show, expanded staff training and increased reporting options. We will continue to evolve our practices with continued focus on building trust with all who work on our sets. Every complaint is taken seriously, every claim is investigated, and when evidence is clear that policies were violated and values not upheld, we take decisive action."

Lenkov addressed his exit with a statement of his own.

"Now is the time to listen and I am listening. It's difficult to hear that the working environment I ran was not the working environment my colleagues deserved, and for that, I am deeply sorry," Lenkov said. "I accept responsibility for what I am hearing and am committed to doing the work that is required to do better and be better."

Lenkov is accused of favoring male over female cast and crew, and making offensive remarks.