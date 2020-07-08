July 8 (UPI) -- New documentary Class Action Park is coming to HBO Max.

The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that is acquired the worldwide rights to the film, which centers on Action Park, an amusement park in Vernon, N.J., that was considered "the world's most dangerous water park."

Class Action Park explores the "legend, legacy and truth" behind Action Park, which opened to the public in 1978 and was shut down in 1996. The park featured rides and "strange contraptions" that some considered an "ill-conceived death trap."

"Class Action Park brings feelings of nostalgia even if you didn't grow up going to this infamous New Jersey amusement park," HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said. "The insane stories of lawlessness and injury are an unbelievably wild ride."

Class Action Park will feature real-life footage and testimonials, never-before-seen documents and recordings and original animations. The film features an original score by The Holladay Brothers.

Chris Charles Scott and Seth Porges produced and directed the film. Liz DeCesare served as executive producer.