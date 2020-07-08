Beck arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26. The singer turns 50 on July 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chef Wolfgang Puck attends a star unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,608th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on April 26, 2017. He turns 71 on July 8. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo