July 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Italian Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi in 1593
-- Inventor Ferdinand von Zeppelin in 1838
-- Musician Billy Eckstine in 1914
-- Chemist John Pemberton, inventor of Coca-Cola, in 1936
-- Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller in 1839
-- Former U.S. Vice President Nelson Rockefeller in 1908
-- Actor Marty Feldman in 1934
-- Actor Jeffrey Tambor in 1944 (age 76)
-- Ballet dancer Cynthia Gregory in 1946 (age 74)
-- Actor Kim Darby in 1947 (age 73)
-- Musician/children's singer Raffi Cavoukian in 1948 (age 72)
-- Chef Wolfgang Puck in 1949 (age 71)
-- Actor Anjelica Huston in 1951 (age 69)
-- Writer Anna Quindlen in 1953 (age 67)
-- Actor Kevin Bacon in 1958 (age 62)
-- Actor Robert Knepper in 1959 (age 61)
-- Country singer Toby Keith in 1961 (age 59)
-- Actor Rocky Carroll in 1963 (age 57)
-- Actor Michael Weatherly in 1968 (age 52)
-- Actor Billy Crudup in 1968 (age 52)
-- Singer Beck Hansen in 1970 (age 50)
-- Actor Milo Ventimiglia in 1977 (age 43)
-- Actor Lance Gross in 1981 (age 39)
-- Actor Sophia Bush in 1982 (age 38)
-- Actor Jake McDorman in 1986 (age 34)
-- Actor Jamie Blackley in 1991 (age 29)
-- Actor Maya Thurman-Hawke in 1998 (age 22)
-- Actor/singer Jaden Smith in 1998 (age 22)