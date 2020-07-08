July 8 (UPI) --

Bachelor alums Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett reunited for a "date night" in Los Angeles.

The television personalities, who were the final two contestants in Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, enjoyed an evening together Tuesday amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sluss shared photos and videos on Instagram Stories of herself and Prewett eating takeout near a beach and baking cookies and other desserts.

"Date night @madiprew," she captioned one post.

Sluss and Prewett ended their night by watching TV and eating desserts.

"Nite time cuddles & cookies... and more desserts to come," Sluss captioned a photo.

Prewett posted a slideshow of photos of herself and Sluss on her own account.

"On a date.. kinda nervous," she wrote.

Bachelor alums Ali Fedotowsky and Natasha Parker celebrated Sluss and Prewett's friendship in the comments.

"You two are a beyond adorable! So glad you two are friends!" Fedotowsky wrote.

"Reunited and it looks sooooooo goooood!" Parker said alongside heart-eyes emojis.

Sluss and Prewett appeared in The Bachelor Season 24, which ended with Weber calling off his engagement to Sluss and pursuing a relationship with Prewett. Weber has since split from Prewett and is now dating 5th place contestant Kelley Flanagan.