July 7 (UPI) -- Josh Brolin is going to be a dad of four.

The 52-year-old actor is expecting his fourth child, his second with his wife, Kathryn Brolin, 32.

Kathryn Brolin shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Westlyn Reign, her 20-month-old daughter with Brolin.

"The Brolin's are a growin'!! Our little December babe is on the way...." she captioned the post.

Singer Morgane Stapleton and model Brooklyn Decker were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"CONGRATULATIONS!!! So exciting!!" Stapleton wrote.

"Congrats beautiful mama!!" Decker said.

Brolin and Kathryn Brolin married in September 2016. Brolin also has two children, son Trevor, 32, and daughter Eden, 26, with his ex-wife Alice Adair.

Kathryn Brolin shared new family photos with Brolin while celebrating Father's Day in June.

"Most intensely caring person and father I know... Your kids are the luckiest to have you as their papa bear and I am the luckiest for getting to witness the connection," she said. "Happy Fathers Day @joshbrolin I love you so so much."

Brolin most recently starred as Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: Endgame. He will play Gurney Halleck in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune.