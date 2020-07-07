John Mulaney appears backstage during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 2018. Mulaney is bringing his "Sack Lunch Bunch" series to Comedy Central. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- John Mulaney has signed a deal with Comedy Central to headline and executive produce two new Sack Lunch Bunch specials for the network.

Mulaney released his first Sack Lunch Bunch special on Netflix in December. The show featured the comedian and group of children aged 8-13 delivering Broadway-style musical numbers and comedy sketches.

The first special under Comedy Central will be holiday-themed and will reunite the cast from the first entry.

Mulaney, known for stand-up comedy specials such as Kid Gorgeous and for voicing characters on Netflix's Big Mouth, last released a special on Comedy Central in 2012.

"We couldn't be more excited about John's return to Comedy Central and hope this is just the beginning of a long-standing partnership," Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS entertainment and youth brands, said in a statement.

"I was an intern at Comedy Central when I was barely older than the kids in the Sack Lunch Bunch. I wasn't a very good intern, so I am psyched they hired me again. We are thrilled to bring these specials to Comedy Central: a place where I have had so many good times," Mulaney said.