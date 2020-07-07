James Corden and his production company, Fulwell 73, are producing an animated film and TV series based on children's book "Real Pigeons Fight Crime." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- James Corden and Ben Winston have signed a new deal with Nickelodeon to produce an animated movie and television series based on children's book series Real Pigeons Fight Crime.

Corden and Winston are executive producing the project through their Fulwell 73 production company.

Advertisement

Real Pigeons Fight Crime, from writer Andrew McDonald and illustrated by Ben Wood, follows the secret life of crime-fighting pigeons who are trying to keep a town safe.

The Real Pigeons series has sold hundreds of thousands of books and has a global fanbase.

McDonald and Wood will be serving as consultants on the film and series throughout development and production. The film and series are being made to air on all Nickelodeon platforms.

"We are so delighted to be working with our great friends at Nickelodeon on this wonderful, charming and funny book, and can't wait to help bring it to life for kids everywhere!" Winston said in a statement.