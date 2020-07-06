July 6 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore says she finds her ex-husband Ryan Adams' apology for his mistreatment of women "curious" and "challenging."

The 36-year-old singer and actress reacted Monday on Today after Adams, 45, apologized in an open letter Friday on the Daily Mail after Moore and six other women accused him in 2019 of emotional abuse and other misconduct.

When asked if she feels Adams has changed, Moore said the singer and music producer should have apologized privately.

"It's challenging, because I feel like in many ways I've said all I want to say about him and that situation," Moore said. "But I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately.

"I am speaking for myself, but I have not heard from him," she added. "I'm not looking for an apology necessarily, but I do find it curious that someone would sort of do an interview about it without making amends privately."

In his open letter, Adams said, "There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I've mistreated people throughout my life and career."

He did not name Moore or his other accusers.

"All I can say is that I'm sorry. It's that simple," Adams said.

In a February 2019 report from The New York Times, Moore said Adams was emotionally abusive during their relationship. She said Adams exhibited "controlling behavior" that damaged her music career.

"His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and lucrative time -- my entire mid- to late 20s," Moore told the Times.

Adams was accused of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct by other women in the article. Some said Adams abused his power as an established artist by dangling career opportunities while pursing aspiring artists for sex.

In 2019, Adams denied being abusive to Moore. He apologized on Twitter to "anyone" he's hurt but said the Times article was an "upsettingly inaccurate" portrayal of his character.

In his new apology, Adams said his "isolation and reflection" during the coronavirus pandemic made him realize he needs "to make significant changes" in his life.

"Having truly realized the harm that I've caused, it wrecked me, and I'm still reeling from the ripples of devastating effects that my actions triggered," the star said.

"There is no way to convince people that this time is truly different, but this is the albatross that I deserve to carry with me as a result of my actions," he added.

Adams said he "took a hard look inwards" to identify the "pain" within himself that was "wrongly being projected onto others." He said this reflection led him to becoming newly sober.

"That being said, no amount of growth will ever take away the suffering I had caused. I will never be off the hook and I am fully accountable for my harmful behavior and will be for my actions moving forward," Adams wrote.

"In my effort to be a better man, I have fought to get sober, but this time I'm doing it with professional help," he said. "Sobriety is a priority in my life, and so is my mental health. These, as I'm learning, go hand in hand.

"I hope that the people I've hurt will heal. And I hope that they will find a way to forgive me," he wrote.

Adams' attorney verified the letter Sunday to People.