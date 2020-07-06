Former President George W. Bush discusses his new book, "Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors" on March 1, 2017, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. Bush turns 74 on July 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tia Mowry arrives for the premiere of "All Eyez on Me" at the Westwood Village Theaters in Los Angeles on June 14, 2017. She turns 42 on July 6. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Tamera Mowry-Housley arrives for the 49th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., on January 15, 2018. She and her twin sister Tia Mowry turn 42 on July 6. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Kevin Hart attends the premiere of "The Secret Life of Pets 2" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on June 2, 2019. The comedian turns 41 on July 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Eva Green attends the premiere of "Dumbo" at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles on March 11, 2019. The actor turns 40 on July 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

Advertisement

-- John Paul Jones, founder of the U.S. Navy, in 1747

-- Mexican painter Frida Kahlo in 1907

-- Singer LaVerne Andrews of the Andrews Sisters in 1911

-- Former U.S. first lady Nancy Reagan in 1921

-- TV entertainer/producer Merv Griffin in 1925

-- Rock 'n' roll pioneer Bill Haley in 1925

-- Actor Janet Leigh in 1927

-- Singer/actor Della Reese in 1931

-- The Dalai Lama, spiritual leader/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1935 (age 85)

-- Actor Ned Beatty in 1937 (age 83)

-- Actor Burt Ward in 1945 (age 75)

-- Actor Sylvester Stallone in 1946 (age 74)

-- Former U.S. President George W. Bush in 1946 (age 74)

-- Actor Shelley Hack in 1947 (age 73)

-- Actor Geoffrey Rush in 1951 (age 69)

-- Singer Nanci Griffith in 1953 (age 67)

-- Actor Allyce Beasley in 1954 (age 66)

-- Actor Jennifer Saunders in 1958 (age 62)

-- Rapper 50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, in 1975, (age 45)

-- Actor Tamara Mowry in 1978 (age 42)

-- Actor Tia Mowry in 1978 (age 42)

-- Comedian/actor Kevin Hart in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor Eva Green in 1980 (age 40)

-- Actor Cody Fern in 1988 (age 32)