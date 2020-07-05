Julia Roberts attends the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts shared on Instagram a rare photo of her with her husband, Danny Moder.

"18 years #heckyes," Roberts captioned Saturday's image of her kissing her smiling spouse on the cheek.

Roberts, 52, and Moder, 51, met on the set of Roberts' 2000 movie, The Mexican.

Moder worked as a cameraman on the film.

The couple married on July 4, 2002 and have three children together: 12-year-old Henry and 15-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus.

Roberts' credits include Homecoming, The Normal Heart, Erin Brockovich, Ocean's 11, Pretty Woman, Steel Magnolias and Mystic Pizza.