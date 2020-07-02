July 2 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato is mourning the death of her grandfather Perry.

The 27-year-old singer and actress paid tribute to her grandpa Wednesday on Instagram after Perry, who was a preacher, died following a long illness.

Lovato shared a slideshow of photos that included a picture of her grandpa kissing her cheek on the red carpet and a snapshot of him delivering a sermon.

In the caption, Lovato expressed her sorrow that her family won't be able to hold a "proper funeral" for her grandfather for a while due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Woke up to the news that my Grandpa Perry passed away early this morning. He's been sick for a couple years now so although I'm relieved he is out of pain, it still hurts to think our family won't get to say goodbye with a proper funeral for a while. But that's the reality during this pandemic," the star said.

"This man loved God FIERCELY and was one of the best preacher's I've ever had the honor in witnessing spread the word of God," she added. "I love you Grandpa. I'm sorry we didn't take more pictures together but I have so many memories to make me smile until we meet again someday. Rest easy. Love you."

Lovato's boyfriend, Max Ehrich, showed his support with praying hands and heart emojis in the comments.

Perry was father to Lovato's mom, Dianna De La Garza. De La Garza honored her dad in a post on her own account.

"Sure am gonna miss you, Chief," she wrote. "I'm broken-hearted but happy that you're no longer suffering here on earth. You were the best Daddy in the whole world. I'll love you forever."

Lovato and Ehrich have been self-isolating together amid the health crisis. Lovato shared photos with Ehrich last week as they celebrated his 29th birthday.

"Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN," the singer wrote. "I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I've never felt before."

"I can't explain it or you.. you're indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous," she said. "You're also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can't wait to make more birthday memories together.. here's to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich."

Lovato will star in a new YouTube docuseries that gives fans a glimpse into the ups and downs of her personal and professional life over the past three years. The series is a followup to her YouTube Originals documentary, Simply Complicated.