July 1 (UPI) -- Disney and Lucasfilm have announced a new publishing program dedicated to The Mandalorian that will see the launch of novels and comic books for all ages.

The initiative will launch this fall with releases planned throughout winter and spring.

The lineup includes The Art of The Mandalorian by Phil Szostak with a new cover illustration by Lucasfilm's Doug Chiang and an untitled, original adult novel written by Adam Christopher.

Disney and Lucasfilm will also release a number of titles for younger readers including The Mandalorian: The Ultimate Visual Guide by Pablo Hidalgo, novel The Mandalorian: Allies & Enemies by Brooke Vitale, an untitled storybook by Brooke Vitale and The Mandalorian: Junior Novelization by Joe Schreiber.

Marvel and IDW Publishing will release Mandalorian-themed comic books, magazines and coloring activity titles.

The Mandalorian Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ in October. Timothy Olyphant, Katee Sackhoff, Temuera Morrison, Rosario Dawson and Michael Biehn have joined the cast for Season 2.

Lucasfilm announced in May that the planned Star Wars: The High Republic publishing line of novels and comic books has been delayed until 2021. The High Republic will explore the Star Wars galaxy 200 years before the events of The Phantom Menace which kicks off the Skywalker Saga.