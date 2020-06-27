Siya Kakkar, a teen TikTok star known for her viral dance videos, has died by suicide at her home in India. Photo courtesy of Arjun Sarin/Instagram

June 27 (UPI) -- Siya Kakkar, a teen TikTok star known for her viral dance videos, has died at her home in India, her manager said.

Kakkar's representative Arjun Sarin announced the news on Instagram on Thursday.

"No more words. You will always be the best artist. Rest In Peace," Sarin captioned a photo of Kakkar smiling.

He told Entertainment Tonight he spoke with Kakkar hours before her death.

"She sounded very normal, just like we talk every day," Sarin said. "I can just say she was one of the finest artists and her focus was not money. Her focus was to work for her happiness."

Dehli Police confirmed to India Today Television that Kakkar took her own life, but they did not offer further details about the manner of her death.

"Siya died by suicide at her residence in New Delhi at around 9 p.m. on June 25. She lived with her family. Her family is in shock and has requested privacy. No suicide note has been recovered," officials said in a statement.

Investigators said Kakkar -- who has been identified in media reports as either 16 or 17 years old -- was suffering from depression during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police said they have her phone and are hoping to find more answers by combing through her records.

Kakkar had about 2 million followers on social media.